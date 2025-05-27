LCC Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1550.00% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net Loss of LCC Infotech reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 35.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1550.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 53.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 79.55% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.330.020.361.76-21.21-7700.00-352.78-96.020.02-0.42-1.13-0.500.02-0.43-1.14-0.54-1.00-35.72-2.16-53.32

