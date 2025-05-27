Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Southern Gas standalone net profit rises 35.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Southern Gas standalone net profit rises 35.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 6.18% to Rs 7.04 crore

Net profit of Southern Gas rose 35.48% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.18% to Rs 7.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.42% to Rs 28.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.046.63 6 28.3627.69 2 OPM %9.5211.16 -10.5112.64 - PBDT0.990.97 2 4.154.30 -3 PBT0.610.51 20 2.352.45 -4 NP0.420.31 35 1.811.81 0

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

