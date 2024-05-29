Sangam Finserv standalone net profit rises 255.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.33% to Rs 4.70 crore

Net profit of Sangam Finserv rose 255.56% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.33% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.67% to Rs 7.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.61% to Rs 18.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

