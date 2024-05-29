Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanmit Infra standalone net profit declines 82.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sanmit Infra standalone net profit declines 82.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 43.79% to Rs 22.18 crore

Net profit of Sanmit Infra declined 82.86% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.79% to Rs 22.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.54% to Rs 4.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.64% to Rs 94.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.1839.46 -44 94.22139.88 -33 OPM %7.1712.77 -9.525.47 - PBDT1.334.84 -73 7.978.04 -1 PBT0.594.50 -87 6.066.67 -9 NP0.543.15 -83 4.475.17 -14

