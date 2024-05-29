Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Southern Gas reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Southern Gas reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 0.75% to Rs 6.63 crore

Net profit of Southern Gas reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.75% to Rs 6.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 123.46% to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.29% to Rs 27.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.636.68 -1 27.6927.07 2 OPM %11.165.84 -12.647.87 - PBDT0.970.47 106 4.302.82 52 PBT0.510.04 1175 2.451.15 113 NP0.31-0.14 LP 1.810.81 123

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

