Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 39.13% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.13% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.08% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.140.23 -39 0.200.26 -23 OPM %28.5747.83 --590.0019.23 - PBDT0.040.11 -64 -1.180.05 PL PBT0.04-0.10 LP -1.18-0.16 -638 NP0.04-0.10 LP -1.18-0.18 -556

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

