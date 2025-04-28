Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 116.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 116.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:50 PM IST
Sales rise 17.69% to Rs 335.25 crore

Net Loss of Sanghi Industries reported to Rs 116.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 335.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 284.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 498.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 448.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.99% to Rs 968.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 828.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales335.25284.87 18 968.70828.00 17 OPM %10.8620.65 -6.91-9.83 - PBDT-19.3320.12 PL -122.11-359.03 66 PBT-116.91-5.30 -2106 -340.43-466.06 27 NP-116.91-19.02 -515 -498.37-448.79 -11

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

