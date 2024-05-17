Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australia Market falls 0.85%

Australia Market falls 0.85%

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Australia stock market finished session steep lower on Friday, 17 May 2024, snapping two days winning streak, as profit taking resumed on tracking weak lead from Wall Street overnight after Federal Reserve officials suggested that interest rates may need to stay higher for longer even as inflation shows early signs of easing.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index declined 66.92 points, or 0.85%, to 7,814.37. The broader All Ordinaries index was down 67.71 points, or 0.83%, to 8,082.35.

Total 10 of 11 sectors were lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. A material was the best performing sector, gaining +0.39%. Information technology was sector was bottom performer, down 3.05%,

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The best-performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK and LIONTOWN RESOURCES, up 8.16% and 4.91% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were NANOSONICS and POLYNOVO, down 6.31% and 5.45% respectively.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shot up 8.2% after a solid trading update that revealed cash earnings higher than expected.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Australia Market falls 0.96%

Australia Market falls for 2nd day

Australia Market falls for 2nd day

Australia Market falls 0.2%

Australia Market falls 0.56%

Semac Consultants Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 53.16% in the March 2024 quarter

S V Global Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 16.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 16.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story