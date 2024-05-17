Australia Market falls 0.85%

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index declined 66.92 points, or 0.85%, to 7,814.37. The broader All Ordinaries index was down 67.71 points, or 0.83%, to 8,082.35.
Total 10 of 11 sectors were lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. A material was the best performing sector, gaining +0.39%. Information technology was sector was bottom performer, down 3.05%,
The best-performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were BENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK and LIONTOWN RESOURCES, up 8.16% and 4.91% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were NANOSONICS and POLYNOVO, down 6.31% and 5.45% respectively.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shot up 8.2% after a solid trading update that revealed cash earnings higher than expected.
