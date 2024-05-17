Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 53.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 53.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales decline 11.88% to Rs 890.44 crore

Net profit of Prakash Industries rose 53.16% to Rs 88.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.88% to Rs 890.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1010.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.79% to Rs 348.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.80% to Rs 3677.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3443.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales890.441010.54 -12 3677.773443.75 7 OPM %13.8110.71 -13.4012.00 - PBDT123.9995.52 30 498.97342.22 46 PBT86.7757.96 50 346.17190.48 82 NP88.7757.96 53 348.17190.48 83

First Published: May 17 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

