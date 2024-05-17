Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S V Global Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

S V Global Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales decline 7.74% to Rs 1.55 crore

Net Loss of S V Global Mill reported to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.74% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 425.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.21% to Rs 6.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.551.68 -8 6.106.87 -11 OPM %-178.062.98 --25.9020.38 - PBDT-2.240.08 PL 2.091.58 32 PBT-2.08-0.03 -6833 1.941.20 62 NP-2.17-0.42 -417 0.630.12 425

First Published: May 17 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

