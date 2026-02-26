Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tejas Networks Ltd, KSB Ltd, Balu Forge Industries Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 February 2026.

Tejas Networks Ltd, KSB Ltd, Balu Forge Industries Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 February 2026.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd soared 15.09% to Rs 4610.15 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 51089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1121 shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd spiked 12.13% to Rs 356.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.69 lakh shares in the past one month. KSB Ltd surged 10.42% to Rs 793.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3939 shares in the past one month. Balu Forge Industries Ltd exploded 10.00% to Rs 490.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.