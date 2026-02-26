LTIMindtree collaborates with NVIDIA to modernize India's national tax analytics platform

LTIMindtree announced it is collaborating with NVIDIA to support the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in modernizing India's national tax analytics platform under the Insight 2.0 initiative. The nation's seven-year mandate aims to bolster tax administration with scalable AI and advanced analytics.

As part of Insight 2.0 program, the company will deploy a secure cloud environment powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure to simplify workloads and oAer real-time insights for CBDT. LTM's BlueVerse serves as the intelligence backbone of the entire program, enabling AI integration across all operational layers of the tax platform, supporting features such as a smart citizen portal, automated campaign management, enhanced case workflows, and AI-driven helpdesk assistance.