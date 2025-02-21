Sanofi Consumer posts PAT of Rs 46 crore in Q3

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India has reported 1% rise in net profit to Rs 46.35 crore on a 6.8% increase in net sales to Rs 170.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Total operating expenditure rose by 13.8% YoY to Rs 111.50 crore in Q3 FY25, due to higher finished good purchases (up 27.8% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 31.7% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 62.80 crore, up by 2.6% from Rs 61.20 crore in Q3 FY24. Tax outgo for the period under review was Rs 17.60 crore, up by 4.1% YoY.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India is engaged in the consumer healthcare (CHC) business. It has a presence in allergy, physical wellness, and pain care segments through brands like Allegra, Combiflam, Avil, and DePURA. It also has brands like Festal, Baralgan, and Novalgin NU in its portfolio. The company's distribution capabilities cover channels such as distributors, wholesalers, government institutions and hospitals, pharmacies, pharmacy chains and e-commerce.

The scrip slipped 1.18% to currently trade at Rs 4709.30 on the BSE.

