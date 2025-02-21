Senores Pharma gains after arm inks pact to acquire Roflumilast tablets

Senores Pharmaceutical added 2.18% to Rs 546.15 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc., USA has signed an agreement to acquire Roflumilast 250 mcg and 500 mcg tablets from Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Towa International that markets, distributes, and sells generic pharmaceuticals in the United States.

Roflumilast is indicated as a treatment to reduce the risk of COPD exacerbations in patients with severe Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) associated with chronic bronchitis and a history of exacerbations. The market size of Roflumilast in the USA was approximately $32 million (MAT June 2024) as per IQVIA and around $46 million (MAT September 2024) as per the specialty data aggregator Symphony.

The acquisition will be funded through the Initial Public Offer (IPO) proceeds raised by SPL. This is in line with the objects of the IPO stated in the red herring prospectus.

Swapnil Shah, managing director, Senores Pharmaceuticals, said, We are excited to announce the acquisition of the Roflumilast tablet ANDA from Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. This strategic acquisition of Roflumilast Tablet ANDA, for which the manufacturing will be done locally at our US site, expands our portfolio into specialty distribution and also helps us establish a presence in the chronic bronchitis therapy area. This aligns with our strategic focus on identifying and entering a niche, under-penetrated generic formulations with an opportunity to serve the unmet needs in healthcare.

Senores Pharmaceuticals (Senores) is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products predominantly for the US, Canada, and other regulated and emerging markets across various therapeutic areas and dosage forms.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 142% to Rs 17.18 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 7.10 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 30.9% YoY to Rs 103.02 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

