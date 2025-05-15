Sanofi India consolidated net profit declines 12.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.91% to Rs 535.90 crore

Net profit of Sanofi India declined 12.52% to Rs 119.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 136.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.91% to Rs 535.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 510.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.535.90510.8032.0826.84174.90140.30165.30131.20119.50136.60

