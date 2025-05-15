Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanofi India consolidated net profit declines 12.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sanofi India consolidated net profit declines 12.52% in the March 2025 quarter

May 15 2025
Sales rise 4.91% to Rs 535.90 crore

Net profit of Sanofi India declined 12.52% to Rs 119.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 136.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.91% to Rs 535.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 510.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales535.90510.80 5 OPM %32.0826.84 -PBDT174.90140.30 25 PBT165.30131.20 26 NP119.50136.60 -13

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

