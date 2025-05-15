eClerx Services standalone net profit rises 14.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.48% to Rs 641.78 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services rose 14.10% to Rs 108.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.48% to Rs 641.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 560.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.69% to Rs 359.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 357.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.07% to Rs 2431.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2094.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

641.78560.602431.522094.8322.7324.2321.5824.70164.04146.19558.13543.78139.88127.93476.43479.86108.2894.90359.50357.04

