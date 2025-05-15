Home / Markets / Capital Market News / eClerx Services standalone net profit rises 14.10% in the March 2025 quarter

eClerx Services standalone net profit rises 14.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 14.48% to Rs 641.78 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services rose 14.10% to Rs 108.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.48% to Rs 641.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 560.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.69% to Rs 359.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 357.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.07% to Rs 2431.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2094.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales641.78560.60 14 2431.522094.83 16 OPM %22.7324.23 -21.5824.70 - PBDT164.04146.19 12 558.13543.78 3 PBT139.88127.93 9 476.43479.86 -1 NP108.2894.90 14 359.50357.04 1

