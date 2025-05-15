Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 61.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 61.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.82% to Rs 1840.45 crore

Net profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 61.79% to Rs 183.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.82% to Rs 1840.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1660.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 134.45% to Rs 383.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 163.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.14% to Rs 6224.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5096.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1840.451660.79 11 6224.095096.04 22 OPM %12.9310.96 -9.576.85 - PBDT270.15174.69 55 607.74311.71 95 PBT246.67152.17 62 516.39221.70 133 NP183.89113.66 62 383.98163.78 134

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Callista Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

eClerx Services standalone net profit rises 14.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Tavernier Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

LMW standalone net profit declines 24.60% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story