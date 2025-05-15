Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 61.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.82% to Rs 1840.45 crore

Net profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 61.79% to Rs 183.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.82% to Rs 1840.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1660.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 134.45% to Rs 383.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 163.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.14% to Rs 6224.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5096.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

