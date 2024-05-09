Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanofi India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Sanofi India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sanofi India Ltd is quoting at Rs 8109.65, down 1.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 97.71% in last one year as compared to a 20.42% rally in NIFTY and a 45.97% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sanofi India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8109.65, down 1.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.11% on the day, quoting at 22055.35. The Sensex is at 72647.03, down 1.12%.Sanofi India Ltd has lost around 4.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sanofi India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18850.85, down 1.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15163 shares today, compared to the daily average of 17703 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.16 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: May 09 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

