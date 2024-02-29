Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanofi India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Sanofi India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sanofi India Ltd is quoting at Rs 8686.05, down 1.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.4% in last one year as compared to a 25.87% rally in NIFTY and a 60.77% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sanofi India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8686.05, down 1.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 21965.15. The Sensex is at 72403.44, up 0.14%.Sanofi India Ltd has gained around 2.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sanofi India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 8.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18942.55, down 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10574 shares today, compared to the daily average of 15336 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

