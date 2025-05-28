Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 28.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 28.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales rise 4.80% to Rs 781.65 crore

Net profit of Sansera Engineering rose 28.68% to Rs 59.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.80% to Rs 781.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 745.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.83% to Rs 215.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 185.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 3016.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2811.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales781.65745.85 5 3016.752811.43 7 OPM %16.2517.03 -17.0617.07 - PBDT127.78104.71 22 465.80405.78 15 PBT80.9365.00 25 292.00256.30 14 NP59.2746.06 29 215.16185.76 16

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

