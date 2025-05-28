Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 28.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.80% to Rs 781.65 crore

Net profit of Sansera Engineering rose 28.68% to Rs 59.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.80% to Rs 781.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 745.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.83% to Rs 215.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 185.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 3016.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2811.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

781.65745.853016.752811.4316.2517.0317.0617.07127.78104.71465.80405.7880.9365.00292.00256.3059.2746.06215.16185.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News