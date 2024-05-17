Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 13.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 13.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 6.45% to Rs 2325.13 crore

Net profit of Container Corporation Of India rose 13.55% to Rs 316.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 279.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.45% to Rs 2325.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2184.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.39% to Rs 1260.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1173.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 8653.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8169.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2325.132184.33 6 8653.418169.12 6 OPM %21.4320.65 -22.6322.84 - PBDT570.91528.15 8 2257.102115.06 7 PBT406.40370.61 10 1638.491542.05 6 NP316.93279.12 14 1260.591173.87 7

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

