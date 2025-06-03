Sansera secures long term contract from Airbus Defence and Space

Sansera Engineering has entered a long-term contract of value approx. Rs 160 crore (USD 18.80 million) with Airbus Defence and Space for the manufacture, supply, and support of the Airborne Intensive Care Transport Module (ICTM) for light and medium transport aircraft programs.

The ICTM is an advanced airborne medical evacuation system designed to transport patients with varying levels of medical criticality, including those requiring intensive care, during emergencies and health crises.

For the first time, Airbus has selected Sansera, an Indian supplier for the manufacturing of the ICTM Kit.

Under this contract, Sansera will be responsible for the precision machining and structural assembly of the ICTM units.