Sapphire Foods India consolidated net profit declines 68.91% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Sapphire Foods India declined 68.91% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 32.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 665.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 596.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.665.56596.1318.2919.57101.44101.6414.0533.5710.1432.61

