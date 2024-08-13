Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saraswati Commercial (India) consolidated net profit rises 114.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Saraswati Commercial (India) consolidated net profit rises 114.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 131.02% to Rs 68.22 crore

Net profit of Saraswati Commercial (India) rose 114.78% to Rs 52.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 131.02% to Rs 68.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales68.2229.53 131 OPM %98.0497.66 -PBDT66.8228.37 136 PBT66.8228.37 136 NP52.4524.42 115

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly in red; HDFC Bank slips 2%, RVNL rises 3% on MSCI update

Buy & Sell, Aug 13; top stocks picked by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi

If we save elephants, forests will prosper: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Five-member expert team to visit landslide-hit areas in Wayanad today

India's biggest shadow bank Bajaj Finance aims to borrow $500 million loan

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story