Phantom Digital Effects standalone net profit rises 2.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 10.44% to Rs 26.12 crore

Net profit of Phantom Digital Effects rose 2.48% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 26.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales26.1223.65 10 OPM %39.4738.22 -PBDT10.158.91 14 PBT8.538.08 6 NP6.216.06 2

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

