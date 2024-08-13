Phantom Digital Effects standalone net profit rises 2.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.44% to Rs 26.12 croreNet profit of Phantom Digital Effects rose 2.48% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 26.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales26.1223.65 10 OPM %39.4738.22 -PBDT10.158.91 14 PBT8.538.08 6 NP6.216.06 2
