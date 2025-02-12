Saraswati Commercial (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.40 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -44.84 crore

Net loss of Saraswati Commercial (India) reported to Rs 39.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 33.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs -44.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 40.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

