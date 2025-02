Cosmo First consolidated net profit rises 160.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.14% to Rs 700.65 crore

Net profit of Cosmo First rose 160.21% to Rs 29.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.14% to Rs 700.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 624.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.700.65624.798.966.7761.4033.2336.3910.3429.5611.36

