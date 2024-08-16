Saraswati Saree Depot IPO ends with stellar subscription

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
The offer received bids for 107.52 crore shares as against 1 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Saraswati Saree Depot received 1,07,52,43,050 bids for shares as against 100,00,800 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 107.52 times.

The Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 358.65 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 64.12 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 61.88 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 12 August 2024 and it closed on 14 August 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 152 to 160 per share.

The IPO comprised offer for sale (OFS) of 35,01,000 equity shares and fresh issue of up to 64,99,800 equity shares aggregating to Rs 104 crore.

Post issue, promoters holding will reduce to 74.7% of the total shareholding from the current 100% (pre-IPO).

Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue of Rs 104 crore, Rs 81 crore will be utilized to fund working capital requirements and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Saraswati Saree Depot (SSD) is a wholesaler (B2B) of sarees as well as other womens apparel, such as kurtis, dress materials, blouse pieces, lehengas and bottoms.The company sources sarees and other womens apparel from more than 900 weavers and suppliers across different states in India.

Currently, the product catalogue lists more than 300,000 different stock keeping units (SKUs). Products are majorly sold in the western and southern regions, comprising mainly Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. More than 13,000 unique customers were served in FY24. SSD currently operates from two stores located at Kolhapur and Ulhasnagar, both in Maharashtra.

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 29.53 crore and sales of Rs 610.90 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

