Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saregama India consolidated net profit declines 17.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Saregama India consolidated net profit declines 17.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 3:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 46.14% to Rs 260.38 crore

Net profit of Saregama India declined 17.73% to Rs 51.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 46.14% to Rs 260.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 483.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales260.38483.43 -46 OPM %35.2317.45 -PBDT97.8999.69 -2 PBT76.5084.45 -9 NP51.2662.31 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jayshree Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Garware Marine Industries standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2025 quarter

One Mobikwik Systems jumps as Q3 turns profitable

Adani Ports spurts after Q3 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 3,053 cr

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story