Saregama India consolidated net profit declines 17.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.14% to Rs 260.38 croreNet profit of Saregama India declined 17.73% to Rs 51.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 46.14% to Rs 260.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 483.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales260.38483.43 -46 OPM %35.2317.45 -PBDT97.8999.69 -2 PBT76.5084.45 -9 NP51.2662.31 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content