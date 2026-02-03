Saregama India consolidated net profit declines 17.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.14% to Rs 260.38 crore

Net profit of Saregama India declined 17.73% to Rs 51.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 46.14% to Rs 260.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 483.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.260.38483.4335.2317.4597.8999.6976.5084.4551.2662.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News