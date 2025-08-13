Anna Infrastructures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Anna Infrastructures reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.080.11-25.00-9.090.060.020.0400.040

Powered by Capital Market - Live News