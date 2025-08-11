Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 127.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.31% to Rs 301.35 crore

Net profit of Sarveshwar Foods rose 127.18% to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.31% to Rs 301.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 233.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.301.35233.055.565.069.634.719.344.427.023.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News