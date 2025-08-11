Orchasp consolidated net profit rises 134.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 122.70% to Rs 7.75 crore

Net profit of Orchasp rose 134.78% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 122.70% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.753.489.0311.490.730.280.730.270.540.23

