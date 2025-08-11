Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit rises 2.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.36% to Rs 259.49 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Consumer Care rose 2.18% to Rs 37.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.36% to Rs 259.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 241.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.259.49241.6915.6115.1548.2247.4745.7845.1437.9337.12

