Ultramarine &amp; Pigments consolidated net profit declines 0.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 8.61% to Rs 135.62 crore

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments declined 0.64% to Rs 10.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 135.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.76% to Rs 57.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.73% to Rs 560.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 556.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales135.62124.87 9 560.65556.60 1 OPM %14.5815.97 -16.7518.12 - PBDT20.0519.72 2 97.67107.81 -9 PBT14.2214.57 -2 75.5690.91 -17 NP10.8710.94 -1 57.6069.20 -17

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

