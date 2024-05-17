Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7674.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vodafone Idea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7674.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 0.62% to Rs 10574.30 crore

Net Loss of Vodafone Idea reported to Rs 7674.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6418.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.62% to Rs 10574.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10509.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 31238.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 29301.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.02% to Rs 42572.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42142.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10574.3010509.50 1 42572.7042142.60 1 OPM %40.9840.06 -40.2139.90 - PBDT-1914.60-697.50 -174 -8531.80-6225.50 -37 PBT-7665.90-6401.20 -20 -31165.30-29275.20 -6 NP-7674.60-6418.90 -20 -31238.40-29301.10 -7

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

