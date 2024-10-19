Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit rises 27.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.29% to Rs 344.99 crore

Net profit of Indostar Capital Finance rose 27.90% to Rs 31.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 47.29% to Rs 344.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 234.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.344.99234.2359.8566.9025.7716.0117.869.6431.6824.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp