Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit rises 27.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 47.29% to Rs 344.99 crore

Net profit of Indostar Capital Finance rose 27.90% to Rs 31.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 47.29% to Rs 344.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 234.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales344.99234.23 47 OPM %59.8566.90 -PBDT25.7716.01 61 PBT17.869.64 85 NP31.6824.77 28

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

