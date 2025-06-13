Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sasken Tech joins hands with Microsoft to drive next-gen smart devices innovation

Sasken Tech joins hands with Microsoft to drive next-gen smart devices innovation

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Sasken Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft through the Microsoft Devices Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) to launch cutting-edge, next-generation smart devices.

This collaboration enhanced by Saskens recent acquisition of Borqs Technologies connected devices business, positions Sasken at the forefront of intelligent device innovation.

The Microsoft Devices Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) is designed to accelerate the development and deployment of intelligent & secure collaboration devices by bringing together hardware partners, solution providers, and system integrators.

By collaborating with MDEP, Sasken will bring enhanced product engineering expertise, strengthened by Borqs' connected device portfolio and chipset partnerships, combined with its strengths in embedded systems, IoT, and lifecycle services, enabling faster innovation, reduced complexity, and superior user experiences.

Hareesh Ramanna, chief experience officer & president Borqs Technologies (a Sasken Group company), said, We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft and become a part of the Microsoft Devices Ecosystem Platform. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to enable our customers to build differentiated products and accelerate their time-to-market. The integration of Borqs' connected device engineering talent and chipset expertise into Sasken has significantly augmented our capabilities. Now, by combining this enhanced prowess with the power and scale of MDEP, we are well positioned to deliver unparalleled value to Enterprise OEMs looking to build cutting-edge, & secure Collaboration, IoT, and Special Purpose devicesthat meet the demands of a connected future.

Juha Kuosmanen, head of MDEP, said, Microsoft is committed to empowering device partners with the tools and platforms they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving market. We are excited to welcome Sasken to the Microsoft Devices Ecosystem Platform. Saskens deep engineering heritage will be a significant asset to our ecosystem. This will help OEMs bring innovative devices to market more efficiently and tap into a broader range of device opportunities.

Sasken Technologies is a specialist in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation providing concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R&D services to global leaders in Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrials, Consumer Electronics, Enterprise Devices, SatCom, Telecom, and Transportation industries.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 35.8% to Rs 11.03 crore despite a 35.8% increase in net sales to Rs 148.01 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter advanced 1.13% to end at Rs 1,486.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

