Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happiest Minds Technologies appoints Anand Balakrishnan as CFO

Happiest Minds Technologies appoints Anand Balakrishnan as CFO

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Happiest Minds Technologies has appointed Anand Balakrishnan as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In his role as CFO, Anand will be reporting to Venkatraman Narayanan, Managing Director of the Company.

Anand brings rich leadership experience from his previous roles and joins us from Mindteck, a publicly listed IT service company. During his six-year tenure with them, he played a pivotal role in improving financial discipline and operational efficiency and successfully turning the organization back to profitability by guiding the business towards stability and sustainable growth.

Anand is a member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Certified Public Accountant - American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and holds a graduate degree in commerce from the Bangalore University.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SEPC bags solar power project of Rs 650 cr

Sasken Technologies announces strategic partnership with Microsoft

EUROGRIP officially integrates into Honda Taiwan's after sales service network

Consumer Price inflation falls to lowest since Feb-19

INR sees volatile action but bearish US dollar offers support

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story