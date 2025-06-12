SEPC bags solar power project of Rs 650 cr

SEPC has received a Letter of Award for an EPC Contract worth Rs 650 crore from Parmeshi Urja, Kolkata. (a subsidiary of India Power Corporation, Kolkata).

The contract involves the Design, Engineering, Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning (EPC) of a 133 MW Solar Power Project, including all associated civil and structural works. It will span four districts in MaharashtraSambhaji Nagar, Dhule, Solapur, and Nandedand is being implemented under the PM-KUSUM Yojana, a flagship initiative of the Government of India promoting solar energy for agricultural and rural development. The execution timeline is expected to range between 12 to 18 months from the start of the project.