SEPC bags solar power project of Rs 650 cr

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
SEPC has received a Letter of Award for an EPC Contract worth Rs 650 crore from Parmeshi Urja, Kolkata. (a subsidiary of India Power Corporation, Kolkata).

The contract involves the Design, Engineering, Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning (EPC) of a 133 MW Solar Power Project, including all associated civil and structural works. It will span four districts in MaharashtraSambhaji Nagar, Dhule, Solapur, and Nandedand is being implemented under the PM-KUSUM Yojana, a flagship initiative of the Government of India promoting solar energy for agricultural and rural development. The execution timeline is expected to range between 12 to 18 months from the start of the project.

This significant order represents a strategic milestone for SEPC, marking its re-entry into India's rapidly growing renewable energy sector, building on its past experience in Wind Energy, Biomass power and Thermal power. This nearly doubles its domestic order book.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

