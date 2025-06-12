SG Mart secures orders worth Rs 266 cr

For supply of solar module mounting structures under brand name 'APL Apollo SunSteel'

SG Mart has successfully marked its entry into the renewable energy sector by launching the supply of solar module mounting structures, under the brand APL Apollo SunSteel. In a significant milestone, the company has already received confirmed orders amounting to Rs. 266 crore (excluding GST), from multiple Independent Power Producers (IPPs), signalling strong market acceptance of its new product line.

To meet the rising demand for solar mounting solutions, driven by India's renewable energy ambitions, the company is leveraging its robust sourcing and distribution network. Supplies have commenced, and deliveries for initial orders are underway.