Sasken Technologies CTO Girish B V S resigns

Sasken Technologies announced that Girish B V S, chief technology officer (CTO) & a member of the company's senior management team, has tendered his resignation citing personal reasons.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that Girishs last working day will be 12 September 2025. A copy of his resignation letter has been enclosed with the companys official communication to the stock exchanges.

Sasken Technologies is a specialist in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation providing concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R&D services to global leaders in Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrials, Consumer Electronics, Enterprise Devices, SatCom, Telecom, and Transportation industries.

The company reported a 48% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.44 crore in Q1 FY26, despite a 121.7% year-on-year surge in revenue from operations to Rs 273.53 crore.