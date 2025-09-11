Swelect Energy rises after appointing Dr. Arulkumar Shanmugasundaram as MD & CEO

Swelect Energy Systems added 1.94% to Rs 750 after the company said that its board has approved the appointment of Dr. Arulkumar Shanmugasundaram as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.Dr. Arul brings over 30 years of global experience across technology, manufacturing, and renewable energy. He previously served as Executive Director (Operations) at Ayana Renewable Power, helping build a 5 GW portfolio before its $2.3 billion acquisition by NTPC Green and ONGC Green. Earlier, he was COO at Tata Power Solar Systems, leading its growth as a top EPC solutions provider. He began his career at Applied Materials in Silicon Valley and holds a Ph.D. from Cornell University and a degree from IIT Madras.
Swelect Energy Systems is in the business of solar and solar-related activities.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 227.1% to Rs 20.54 crore on a 55.7% jump in revenue to Rs 177.22 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app