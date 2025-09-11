Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swelect Energy rises after appointing Dr. Arulkumar Shanmugasundaram as MD & CEO

Swelect Energy rises after appointing Dr. Arulkumar Shanmugasundaram as MD & CEO

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Swelect Energy Systems added 1.94% to Rs 750 after the company said that its board has approved the appointment of Dr. Arulkumar Shanmugasundaram as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.

Dr. Arul brings over 30 years of global experience across technology, manufacturing, and renewable energy. He previously served as Executive Director (Operations) at Ayana Renewable Power, helping build a 5 GW portfolio before its $2.3 billion acquisition by NTPC Green and ONGC Green. Earlier, he was COO at Tata Power Solar Systems, leading its growth as a top EPC solutions provider. He began his career at Applied Materials in Silicon Valley and holds a Ph.D. from Cornell University and a degree from IIT Madras.

Swelect Energy Systems is in the business of solar and solar-related activities.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 227.1% to Rs 20.54 crore on a 55.7% jump in revenue to Rs 177.22 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

