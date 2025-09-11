Premier Explosives gains after securing Rs 8-cr defence order

Premier Explosives rose 3.13% to Rs 546.50 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 7.83 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of countermeasures.

The company added that the order is expected to be executed within 12 months.

Premier Explosives is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial explosives and detonators for mining & infra industries and defence & space.

The company's standalone net profit surged 153% to Rs 18.42 crore, while net sales rose 71.6% to Rs 142.15 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

