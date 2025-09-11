Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Projects International secures new orders worth Rs 2,720 cr

Kalpataru Projects International secures new orders worth Rs 2,720 cr

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) along with its international subsidiaries have received new orders for projects of about Rs 2,720 crore.

The details of the aforesaid projects are as follows:

in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in India and overseas market in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

