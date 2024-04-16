Sasken Technologies forges strategic partnership with JOYNET

Sasken Technologies and JOYNEXT, a respected Tier1 player in the automotive industry, announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on the development and launch of cutting-edge platforms for both in-vehicle systems (navigation, digital cockpit and 5G telematics) and off-vehicle cloud and digital services leveraging emerging technologies for the automotive industry.

Sasken and JOYNEXT will leverage their complementary expertise, global presence, and strong ecosystems to deliver innovative and integrated solutions to the automotive industry. This collaboration will enable faster time to market with the best IPs and provide unparalleled support throughout the product development process. By combining JOYNEXT's proven advanced automotive solutions with Sasken's innovative automotive hardware and software capabilities, including chip-tocloud cognitive engineering, connected car solutions, optimised edge computing solutions, computer vision, generative AI, and cybersecurity, the partnership aims to address the complex needs of the automotive market while delivering enhanced customer experiences.

The partnership began with a multi-year collaboration focused on automotive software maintenance for navigation and ASPICE compliance. It also includes the definition and implementation of enhancements for new products to keep pace with evolving Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) architectures. Sasken will drive the initiative to address EV challenges such as range anxiety, compatibility with navigation ecosystem players, increasing driver confidence by incorporating realtime data on charging points, driving terrains and integration with ADAS systems. Proprietary algorithms will optimise battery range for safer, more efficient journeys.

