Sastasundar Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sastasundar Ventures reported to Rs 16.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 34.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.03% to Rs 306.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 313.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 8.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 72.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.32% to Rs 1375.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1039.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

