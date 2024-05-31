Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sastasundar Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sastasundar Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.03% to Rs 306.67 crore

Net profit of Sastasundar Ventures reported to Rs 16.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 34.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.03% to Rs 306.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 313.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 8.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 72.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.32% to Rs 1375.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1039.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales306.67313.03 -2 1375.711039.69 32 OPM %-3.47-3.57 -0.39-4.23 - PBDT7.54-2.74 LP 64.82-21.20 LP PBT5.01-5.54 LP 55.68-29.39 LP NP16.44-34.20 LP 8.88-72.21 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks rise

Mercantile Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vishvprabha Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn consolidated net profit declines 8.32% in the March 2024 quarter

AJR Infra &amp; Tolling reports consolidated net profit of Rs 35.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Quint Digital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit rises 92.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Shirpur Gold Refinery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 81.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story