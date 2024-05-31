Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AJR Infra & Tolling reports consolidated net profit of Rs 35.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

AJR Infra &amp; Tolling reports consolidated net profit of Rs 35.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 64.23% to Rs 18.24 crore

Net profit of AJR Infra & Tolling reported to Rs 35.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 92.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 64.23% to Rs 18.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 187.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1565.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.80% to Rs 61.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.2450.99 -64 61.2391.12 -33 OPM %16.01-48.42 -10.50-10.91 - PBDT-35.64-25.67 -39 -250.35-208.20 -20 PBT-35.91-38.14 6 -288.71-258.77 -12 NP35.70-92.60 LP -187.91-1565.44 88

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

