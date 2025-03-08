Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sat Industries approves Scheme of Amalgamation

Sat Industries approves Scheme of Amalgamation

Image
Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Of Sah Polymers Limited with the Company

The Board of Sat Industries at the meeting held on 08th March 2025 has approved the amalgamation of Sah Polymers Limited, the material subsidiary of the Company into and with the company with an appointed date 01.04.2025 subject to requisite approvals, sanctions, consents, permissions etc. of the concerned regulators, statutory authorities, shareholders etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sah Polymers approves Scheme of Amalgamation

RailTel Corporation bags work order from Northern Railway worth Rs 28 crore

Alembic Pharma's Vadodara facility gets one Form 483 observation from US FDA

Shilpa Medicare's Raichur units gets Form 483 with one observation from US FDA

Shukra Pharmaceuticals fixes record date for Stock Split

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story