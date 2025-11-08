ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 34.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.76% to Rs 162.61 crore

Net profit of ADF Foods rose 34.16% to Rs 26.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.76% to Rs 162.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 161.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.162.61161.3921.9917.1540.8230.6635.6326.1326.3919.67

