Redtape gains after Q1 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 39 cr

Redtape added 3.02% to Rs 124.60 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 26% to Rs 38.60 crore on 5.1% increase in net sales to Rs 464.31 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Q1 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) rose 17.2% YoY to Rs 48.71 crore during the quarter ended 30th June 2025.
Total expenses increased 5.48% to Rs 424.76 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 402.69 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 14 crore (up 6.38% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 29.75 crore (up 3.84% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 16.39 crore (up 57.29% YoY) during the period under review.
Meanwhile, the companys board has appointed Vivek Agnihotri as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 14 August 2025. Additionally, the board re-designated Abhinav Jain from CFO to vice president- finance, also effective 14 August 2025.
Redtape is engaged in the business of retail sale of footwear, garments & apparels and allied products.
