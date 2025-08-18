Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Redtape gains after Q1 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 39 cr

Redtape gains after Q1 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 39 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Redtape added 3.02% to Rs 124.60 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 26% to Rs 38.60 crore on 5.1% increase in net sales to Rs 464.31 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 17.2% YoY to Rs 48.71 crore during the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Total expenses increased 5.48% to Rs 424.76 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 402.69 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 14 crore (up 6.38% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 29.75 crore (up 3.84% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 16.39 crore (up 57.29% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board has appointed Vivek Agnihotri as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 14 August 2025. Additionally, the board re-designated Abhinav Jain from CFO to vice president- finance, also effective 14 August 2025.

Redtape is engaged in the business of retail sale of footwear, garments & apparels and allied products.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

